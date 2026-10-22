Bise Gujranwala Class 11 Gazette 2026 Pdf Download

BISE Gujranwala 11th Class Result 2026: Thousands of first-year students across Gujranwala and surrounding districts can now check their HSSC Part-I examination results following the announcement scheduled for October 22, 2026, by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala.

<br />

The BISE Gujranwala 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 provides a convenient way to access consolidated examination records. Students can use the gazette to locate their results, while schools and colleges can review the performance of multiple candidates through a single PDF document.

Candidates looking for their individual marks can also use the board’s online result portal or its SMS service, subject to availability.

BISE Gujranwala 11th Class Result 2026 – Quick Overview

Particulars Details Examination Board BISE Gujranwala Class 11th / First Year Examination HSSC Part-I First Annual 2026 Result Date October 22, 2026 Gazette Format PDF Result Search Roll Number Other Options Gazette Search and SMS SMS Code 800299 (verify before use) Official Website https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/

BISE Gujranwala 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 PDF – Where to Download?

The Gujranwala Board First Year Result Gazette 2026 is a consolidated examination document containing results for candidates covered by the board’s publication.

It is especially helpful for educational institutions seeking to examine results without repeatedly entering individual roll numbers into an online portal.

Students should look for the official gazette on the BISE Gujranwala website once the PDF has been published.

Download Gujranwala Board 11th Class Gazette in 6 Steps

Visit the official website at https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/. Open the Results or Downloads section. Select HSSC Part-I or Intermediate Part-I. Find the First Annual Examination 2026 result gazette. Open the available PDF document. Save the gazette to your mobile phone or computer.

If the board provides multiple files, download the section relevant to your examination record.

Official BISE Gujranwala Website: https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/

How to Check Gujranwala Board 11th Class Result 2026 Online

Students do not need to download the complete gazette if they only want to view their individual results.

The official BISE Gujranwala result portal allows candidates to search for their examination information using the required details.

Check BISE Gujranwala Result by Roll Number

Follow this procedure:

Open the BISE Gujranwala official website. Navigate to the examination results page. Choose HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination 2026. Enter your complete examination roll number. Submit the details. Review the result displayed on the screen.

Students should confirm their names, marks and examination status after accessing their results.

They can also save or print the available result information for future reference.

How to Search the BISE Gujranwala 11th Class Gazette PDF

Students checking their results through the gazette can avoid scrolling through hundreds of pages by using the PDF search function.

Search by Roll Number

Download and open the result gazette.

Press Ctrl + F on a laptop or desktop.

Enter your examination roll number.

Press Enter to locate the matching record.

Verify the candidate information displayed.

For mobile devices, open the PDF using a compatible reader and select the magnifying glass or search option.

This method works when the gazette contains searchable text.

BISE Gujranwala 11th Class Result 2026 by Name

Students who have forgotten their roll numbers may be able to search for their names in the gazette.

However, this feature depends on whether the official PDF includes candidate names and supports text searches.

To check a result by name:

Open the downloaded gazette. Activate the PDF search function. Enter the student’s full name. Review the matching entries. Compare roll numbers and other available identification details.

Because multiple students may share the same name, candidates should not rely on a name match alone.

BISE Gujranwala 11th Class Result 2026 via SMS

Students without reliable internet access may be able to check their first-year results using the SMS service.

The commonly reported BISE Gujranwala result SMS code is 800299. Students should confirm that the code is officially active for the 2026 HSSC Part-I examination.

How to Check Gujranwala Board Result by SMS

Open the messaging application on your mobile phone. Type your complete examination roll number. Send the message to 800299 after verifying the official code. Wait for the automated reply containing the available result information.

SMS checking may be useful when the official result website experiences heavy traffic.

Standard network charges may apply.

What Information Is Available in the BISE Gujranwala Gazette 2026?

The result gazette brings together examination records for students who appeared in the HSSC Part-I examinations.

Depending on the board’s published format, the document may contain:

Candidate names and roll numbers

Father’s names or identification details

Subject-wise examination information

Marks or result remarks

Pass and fail status

Institution-wise result records

Examination statistics

Overall performance information

Students should remember that the gazette may not replace an officially issued result card or certificate.

Gujranwala Board 11th Result 2026: Online vs PDF Gazette vs SMS

Result Method Main Advantage Suitable For Online Result Portal Individual result checking Students and parents Gazette PDF Multiple candidate records Teachers and colleges SMS Result access without internet Students facing connectivity problems

The online portal is generally the most convenient option for students checking their own marks.

The PDF gazette is useful for institutions that need to review results for multiple candidates.

BISE Gujranwala Website Not Working? Try These Alternatives

Result announcements can lead to a sharp increase in visitors to education