Bise Multan 11th Class Inter Gazette 2026 Pdf Download

BISE Multan 11th Class Result 2026 – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan has announced the HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination results on October 22, 2026, ending the wait for thousands of first-year students.

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Students searching for the BISE Multan 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 PDF can access examination information through the board’s official channels. The gazette provides consolidated result records, allowing candidates, teachers and educational institutions to review examination outcomes.

Students can also check their 1st year results through the official online portal using their roll numbers or through the board’s SMS service, subject to availability.

BISE Multan 11th Class Result 2026 – Important Details

Information Details Board BISE Multan Class 11th / 1st Year Examination HSSC Part-I First Annual 2026 Result Date October 22, 2026 Gazette PDF Online Checking By Roll Number Additional Methods Gazette and SMS SMS Code 800293 (verify before use) Official Website https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/

How to Download BISE Multan 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 PDF

The Multan Board 1st Year Result Gazette 2026 allows students and institutions to search consolidated examination records in a downloadable document.

It is particularly useful for colleges checking the results of multiple candidates.

Students can look for the official gazette through the BISE Multan website.

Step-by-Step Gazette Download Guide

Visit the official BISE Multan website at https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/. Navigate to the examination results or downloads section. Look for the HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination 2026. Select the result gazette PDF, if published. Open the document in your browser or PDF reader. Download and save the gazette for later use.

Students should ensure they select the 2026 HSSC Part-I gazette rather than an older examination session or the HSSC Part-II result.

Official BISE Multan Website: https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/

BISE Multan 11th Class Result 2026 Check by Roll Number

Students who want to view their individual examination results can use the online result-checking service.

This method is generally faster than searching through a complete gazette.

How to Check Multan Board 1st Year Result Online

Open the BISE Multan official website. Locate the Results section. Select HSSC Part-I or Intermediate Part-I. Choose the First Annual Examination 2026. Enter your complete examination roll number. Submit the details to access your result.

After opening the result, students should check their names, examination details, marks and result status.

How to Find Your Roll Number in BISE Multan Result Gazette

Students who have downloaded the gazette can search for their records directly within the PDF.

There is no need to manually examine every page if the file supports text searching.

For Laptop and Computer Users:

Open the downloaded PDF. Press Ctrl + F. Type your examination roll number. Press Enter. Review the matching examination entry.

For Mobile Phone Users:

Open the gazette in a PDF reader, tap the search icon and enter your roll number.

Candidates should verify that the displayed record belongs to them before relying on the information.

BISE Multan 11th Class Result 2026 by Name

Students who have misplaced their roll numbers may be able to locate their examination records by searching their names in the result gazette.

This option depends on whether the PDF contains candidate names and supports text searching.

To search by name, open the gazette and use the document’s search feature to enter the student’s full name.

If several matching entries appear, compare the available identification details, including roll numbers and father’s names where provided.

A name alone may not be sufficient to identify the correct candidate.

BISE Multan 11th Class Result 2026 via SMS

Students experiencing internet problems may be able to check their examination results through the board’s SMS service.

The commonly reported BISE Multan result SMS code is 800293. Candidates should verify that this number is active for the HSSC Part-I 2026 results before sending a message.

How to Check Multan Board Result Through SMS

Open the messaging application on your mobile phone. Enter your complete examination roll number. Send the message to 800293 after confirming the official code. Wait for the automated result response.

SMS checking can be helpful when the board’s website is slow because of heavy visitor traffic.

Mobile network charges may apply.

What Information Is Included in the Multan Board 11th Class Result Gazette 2026?

The gazette provides a consolidated overview of the examination results.

Depending on the format released by BISE Multan, students and institutions may find:

Candidate names and roll numbers

Father’s names or other identification details

Subject-wise examination information

Marks or result remarks

Pass and fail status

Institution-wise examination records

Overall result statistics

Additional examination-related information

The gazette is intended for checking examination records and may not replace the official result card or certificate.

BISE Multan 11th Class Result 2026 – Online, Gazette or SMS?

Method Purpose Best For Online Portal Checking individual results Students and parents Gazette PDF Searching multiple examination records Teachers and colleges SMS Service Checking results without internet Students with limited connectivity

Students checking only their own marks should generally use the online portal.

The gazette is more convenient for institutions and individuals reviewing multiple candidates’ records.

BISE Multan Result Website Not Opening? Here’s What to Do

Result-day traffic can sometimes cause delays or temporary access problems on education board websites.

Students who cannot open the official result portal should wait a few minutes before trying again.

They may also check whether the gazette PDF has been uploaded or use the officially confirmed SMS facility.

Candidates should avoid unofficial websites requesting unnecessary personal information.

BISE Multan 11th Class Result 2026 – Frequently Asked Questions

When was the BISE Multan 11th Class Result 2026 announced?

The HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination result was announced for October 22, 2026.

Where can I download the BISE Multan 11th Class Result Gazette 2026 PDF?

Students should visit the official BISE Multan website at https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/ and look for the HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination 2026 gazette.

Can I check my Multan Board 1st Year Result 2026 by name?

A name-based search may be possible through the PDF gazette if candidate names are included and the document supports searching.

What is the BISE Multan SMS code for 11th Class Result 2026?

The commonly reported SMS code is 800293. Students should confirm its availability through an official board announcement.