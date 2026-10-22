BISE Rawalpindi class 11th results 2026: Where to Check online

RAWALPINDI – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi declared results of Class 11 Annual Examinations 2026 as thousands of students who appeared in the HSSC Part I exams can now check their results online and via SMS.

The results were made live today at 10:00 AM through the official board website, after schedule shared earlier by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen.

Check BISE Rawalpindi Class 11 Result 2026

Students can access their results by visiting the official Rawalpindi board website. After entering their roll number, students will be able to view their detailed marksheets.

Rawalpindi Board Results by SMS

To get your result of class 11, type your roll number in a text message and send it to 800296. You will receive your result instantly via text.

BISE Rawalpindi Class 11 Gazette 2026

The board will uploaded the complete Result Gazette for Class 11, which includes school-wise performance and overall statistics, on its official website. It can be downloaded from the board’s official website.

With results now available, celebrations are underway among students, teachers, and parents. BISE Rawalpindi board is expected to release the list of top position holders later today, who will be honored in official ceremonies.