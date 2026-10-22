Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Price – 22 October 2026

Gold prices remained at Rs434,536 on Thursday, amid downward trend in international bullion trends. Silver prices also recorded decline, adding to the negative trend in the country’s precious metals market.

Latest Gold and Silver Prices in Pakistan

Category Reported Price Gold per tola (Pakistan) Rs434,536 Gold per 10 grams (Pakistan) Rs372,544 International gold per ounce $4,120 Silver per tola (Pakistan) Rs6,207 Gold Piece (Lahore) Rs433,000 / Rs432,500 Pathoor (Lahore) Rs428,000 / Rs426,000 22-karat gold (Lahore) Rs398,324 21-karat gold (Lahore) Rs380,219 Gold selling rate (Karachi) Rs432,500 999.0 Tezabi silver (Lahore) Rs6,150 Silver 1-kilogram bar (Lahore) Rs6,200 10-tola silver piece (Lahore) Rs6,207

Gold Falls Rs900 Per Tola

The latest price movement brought the per-tola gold rate stood at Rs434,536 in Pakistan. The price of 10 grams also recorded a negative change, settling at Rs372,544.

The steady trend has put the spotlight on the country’s bullion market, where local prices are influenced by international gold trends, currency movements and domestic trading conditions.

Lahore, Karachi Gold Rates

Separate market quotations from Lahore showed differences across gold categories. The price of a gold piece was reported at Rs433,000, while another quoted rate stood at Rs432,500.

Pathoor gold was listed at Rs428,000 and Rs426,000. Meanwhile, the reported price of 22-karat gold reached Rs398,316, while 21-karat gold was quoted at Rs380,257.

In Karachi, the reported gold selling rate stood at Rs432,500.

Gold was not the only precious metal to lose ground. Silver prices in Pakistan also moved lower, falling by Rs27 per tola to Rs6,207, according to the supplied figures.

In Lahore, 999.0 Tezabi silver was quoted at Rs6,150, while a one-kilogram silver bar was listed at Rs6,200. The reported price of a 10-tola silver piece stood at Rs6,250.

The $9 drop in international gold prices to $4,120 per ounce coincided with the reduction in Pakistan’s local gold rates. Global bullion movements remain an important influence on domestic prices, although exchange-rate changes and local market factors can also affect the final rates.

With both gold and silver registering declines, buyers and traders will be watching closely for further movements in the international market and their potential impact on local prices.