Saudi King Fahd Airport comes under Houthi Attack, leaving 2 Dead, several injured

DAMMAM – Saudi Arabia has been hit by another deadly attack on key infrastructure, with attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam leaving one person dead and eight others injured, triggering flight disruptions and fresh concerns over aviation security.

The attack occured on Wednesday evening, with initial reports confirming one fatality. Subsequent reports raised the death toll to two, identifying the victims as a Saudi citizen and an Indian national. Indian Embassy also confirmed that two Indian nationals were among those injured in the incident.

According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), eight people suffered injuries of varying severity, with some reportedly in critical condition. The wounded were shifted to hospitals for medical treatment as authorities began assessing damage to airport facilities. The incident disrupted air traffic, forcing several flights to divert from Dammam. Airport operations subsequently resumed, according to later reports.

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority reporting an attack late Wednesday evening on King Fahd Airport in Dammam has killed one and injured eight others. Operations at the airport have been halted since approximately 23:15 local time. https://t.co/iIMzYss8sl https://t.co/pMsodunc8k — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 21, 2026

The latest attack comes just ten days after King Fahd International Airport was targeted on October 11, raising serious concerns about repeated security threats to one of Saudi Arabia’s major international aviation hubs. Saudi authorities have not publicly established the exact weapon used in Wednesday’s attack or conclusively identified those responsible.

The violence comes amid an escalating confrontation involving Yemen’s Houthi movement, which has claimed responsibility for previous attacks on Saudi aviation and energy infrastructure.

In another deadly incident on the same day, Saudi air defences intercepted a drone heading towards Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield. Falling debris killed two foreign nationals, one Filipino and one Nepali, while a Pakistani and an Indian national sustained injuries.

The debris also sparked a fire in a contractor’s vehicle outside the oilfield facility. Saudi authorities said the incident did not disrupt oilfield operations. The two incidents have intensified concerns over the vulnerability of Saudi Arabia’s airports and energy installations as regional hostilities continue.

United States has ordered the departure of certain diplomatic personnel and family members from Saudi Arabia amid growing security threats. With repeated strikes affecting civilian aviation and energy infrastructure, the latest violence has put Saudi Arabia’s security situation back in the international spotlight, raising fresh questions about the safety of air travel and critical installations across the Kingdom.