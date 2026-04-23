PM Shehbaz, Chinese ambassador discuss Middle East situation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad, where the two held discussions on the evolving situation in the Middle East and Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts for peace in the region.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed pride in Pakistan’s strategic partnership with China, reaffirming his commitment to maintaining close cooperation with the Chinese leadership to further strengthen bilateral ties.

He also conveyed his warm wishes to the Chinese President and Prime Minister.

The Chinese Ambassador, for his part, commended Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts towards achieving lasting peace in the region and reiterated China’s resolve to further consolidate the friendship between the two countries.Sonnet 4.6