Sindh government declares public holiday on May 1

KARACHI – The Sindh government has officially announced a public holiday on Friday, May 1, in observance of International Labour Day, according to a notification issued by the provincial administration.

Labour Day, also known as International Workers’ Day or May Day, is observed annually on May 1 across Pakistan and around 80 other countries worldwide.

The day is marked by rallies, marches, processions, labour union sessions, and organised street demonstrations. Time and Date Pakistan made Labour Day an official public holiday in 1972 — the same year major labour reform legislation was passed — and has been a member of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) since 1947.

The federal government had also officially declared May 1 as a public holiday nationwide, with all government institutions, schools, and most private offices remaining closed on the day to mark the occasion.

Punjab had similarly confirmed the holiday, with both provincial and federal governments aligning on the observance.