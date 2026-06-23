Free kidney transplant facility launched at this Pakistani hospital

PESHAWAR – Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) in Peshawar has officially launched free kidney transplant services, marking the occasion with its first successful kidney transplant operation.

According to hospital administration, the inaugural transplant involved a brother donating a kidney to his brother.

The surgery was successfully completed, and both the donor and the recipient remained in satisfactory condition following the procedure.

Hospital officials said that both individuals recovered well and were later discharged from the hospital.

The administration further stated that the newly introduced kidney transplant facility will now be provided free of charge to patients.

The initiative is expected to improve access to treatment for deserving patients suffering from kidney diseases and provide better healthcare services to those in need.

The launch of the service represents a significant step toward expanding specialized medical care for patients requiring kidney transplantation in the region.