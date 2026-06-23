HEC suspends fresh computing admissions at THESE institutions amid scrutiny

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the temporary suspension of fresh admissions in certain computing-related programmes at several higher education institutions as part of a quality assurance initiative under the National Skill Competency Test (NSCT) 2026.
According to the advisory issued by HEC, the admissions have been paused at 44 institutions identified for review until institutional evaluations are completed and approval is granted by the relevant authorities.
The listed institutions include universities from different regions of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The review process aims to assess the quality, relevance, and standards of computing programmes being offered at these institutions.
HEC has advised students and parents to confirm the admission status of computing programmes before applying to any institution. The commission emphasized that students should select programmes that meet quality standards and provide better academic and career opportunities.
The advisory was issued under the National Skill Competency Test (NSCT) 2026 framework, which focuses on improving quality assurance, industry relevance, and employability in computing education across Pakistan.
HEC has directed applicants to visit its official website for further information regarding the status of affected programmes and future updates.
Complete List
1. Alhamd Islamic University, Islamabad Campus
2. Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar
3. Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan
4. Hazara University, Mansehra
5. MNS University of Engineering & Technology, Multan
6. Women University Mardan, Mardan
7. The Women University, Multan
8. Lahore Leads University, Lahore
9. University of Swabi, Swabi
10. Emaan Institute of Management and Sciences, Karachi
11. Gomal University, DIKhan
12. Ghazi National Institute of Engineering and Sciences, Dera Ghazi Khan
13. ILMA University, Karachi
14. Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur
15. University of FATA, Darra Adam Khel
16. University of Kotli (AJ&K)
17. University of Jhang, Jhang
18. Kohsar University, Murree
19. University of Technology, Nowshera
20. Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari (BBSUL), Karachi
21. Green International University
22. University of Makran, Panjgur
23. Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur
24. University of Baltistan, Skardu
25. University of Science & Technology, Lahore
26. Women University Swabi, Swabi
27. University of Loralai, Loralai
28. University of Agriculture, Peshawar
29. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar
30. Preston University, Islamabad
31. Women University of AJ&K Bagh, Bagh
32. Alhamd Islamic University, Quetta
33. University of Lakki Marwat, Laki Marwat
34. Sindh Agriculture University, TandoJam
35. Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology, Khuzdar
36. Northern University, Nowshera
37. The University of Larkano, Larkana
38. University of Sufism & Modern Sciences, Bhitshah
39. University of Buner, Buner
40. Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak
41. BRAINS Institute, Peshawar
42. Millennium Institute of Technology & Entrepreneurship (MiTE), Karachi
43. Mohi-ud-Din Islamic University, Trarkhal AJ&K
44. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto university of veterinary and animal sciences, sakrand