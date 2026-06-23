HEC suspends fresh computing admissions at THESE institutions amid scrutiny

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the temporary suspension of fresh admissions in certain computing-related programmes at several higher education institutions as part of a quality assurance initiative under the National Skill Competency Test (NSCT) 2026.

According to the advisory issued by HEC, the admissions have been paused at 44 institutions identified for review until institutional evaluations are completed and approval is granted by the relevant authorities.

The listed institutions include universities from different regions of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The review process aims to assess the quality, relevance, and standards of computing programmes being offered at these institutions.

HEC has advised students and parents to confirm the admission status of computing programmes before applying to any institution. The commission emphasized that students should select programmes that meet quality standards and provide better academic and career opportunities.

The advisory was issued under the National Skill Competency Test (NSCT) 2026 framework, which focuses on improving quality assurance, industry relevance, and employability in computing education across Pakistan.

HEC has directed applicants to visit its official website for further information regarding the status of affected programmes and future updates.

Complete List

1. Alhamd Islamic University, Islamabad Campus

2. Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar

3. Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan

4. Hazara University, Mansehra

5. MNS University of Engineering & Technology, Multan

6. Women University Mardan, Mardan

7. The Women University, Multan

8. Lahore Leads University, Lahore

9. University of Swabi, Swabi

10. Emaan Institute of Management and Sciences, Karachi

11. Gomal University, DIKhan

12. Ghazi National Institute of Engineering and Sciences, Dera Ghazi Khan

13. ILMA University, Karachi

14. Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur

15. University of FATA, Darra Adam Khel

16. University of Kotli (AJ&K)

17. University of Jhang, Jhang

18. Kohsar University, Murree

19. University of Technology, Nowshera

20. Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari (BBSUL), Karachi

21. Green International University

22. University of Makran, Panjgur

23. Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur

24. University of Baltistan, Skardu

25. University of Science & Technology, Lahore

26. Women University Swabi, Swabi

27. University of Loralai, Loralai

28. University of Agriculture, Peshawar

29. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar

30. Preston University, Islamabad

31. Women University of AJ&K Bagh, Bagh

32. Alhamd Islamic University, Quetta

33. University of Lakki Marwat, Laki Marwat

34. Sindh Agriculture University, TandoJam

35. Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology, Khuzdar

36. Northern University, Nowshera

37. The University of Larkano, Larkana

38. University of Sufism & Modern Sciences, Bhitshah

39. University of Buner, Buner

40. Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak

41. BRAINS Institute, Peshawar

42. Millennium Institute of Technology & Entrepreneurship (MiTE), Karachi

43. Mohi-ud-Din Islamic University, Trarkhal AJ&K

44. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto university of veterinary and animal sciences, sakrand