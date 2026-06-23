Huge Fire rips through Islamabad’s H-9 Sunday Bazaar

ISLAMABAD – A major fire broke out at the H-9 Sunday Bazaar in Islamabad on Tuesday, engulfing a large section of the market and causing extensive damage to dozens of shops. Thick black smoke rising from the blaze could be seen from several areas of the federal capital, drawing widespread attention and concern.

The fire spread rapidly through the densely packed stalls, creating panic among traders and visitors present in the market. Emergency response teams from Islamabad immediately reached the scene and launched firefighting operations to contain the flames. Due to the intensity of the fire, additional rescue and fire brigade vehicles were called in from Rawalpindi to support the ongoing efforts.

According to preliminary reports, more than 70 shops were destroyed, leaving many vendors facing severe financial losses. The affected traders fear that the damage could amount to millions of rupees, while hundreds of families whose livelihoods depend on the market now face uncertainty.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire. However, the incident has once again highlighted concerns about safety arrangements at the H-9 Sunday Bazaar, which has experienced several major fire incidents in previous years. Traders and local residents have repeatedly called for stronger fire prevention measures, improved electrical infrastructure, and better emergency preparedness to prevent such disasters from recurring.

Many business owners expressed frustration over the repeated outbreaks of fire at the market, arguing that despite previous incidents causing significant economic losses, long-term safety solutions have yet to be effectively implemented.

Rescue officials continued efforts to bring the situation under control and prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby sections of the market. As of the latest reports, no casualties or injuries had been officially confirmed, although authorities were still assessing the extent of the damage.

The latest fire has reignited public debate over market safety standards and the need for comprehensive preventive measures to protect traders, customers, and public property. An investigation is expected to be launched once firefighting operations are completed to determine the exact cause of the incident.