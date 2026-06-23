Iranian president visits Pakistan today to explore new avenues for deeper cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, will undertake a State Visit to Pakistan today at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and other high-ranking officials, the foreign office said in a statement.

During the visit, President Pezeshkian will meet the President Asif Ali Zardari and hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Chairman of the Senate, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will call on the Iranian President.

This will be Dr. Pezeshkian’s second visit to Pakistan in his capacity as President of Iran.

During the visit, the two sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to further deepen cooperation across diverse sectors, including trade, energy, border security, people-to-people exchanges, and regional connectivity.

The visit will also provide an important opportunity to discuss ongoing diplomatic engagements following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The forthcoming visit reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Iran to further deepen their historic and cultural ties and underscores their common aspiration for peace, stability, and sustainable progress in the region.