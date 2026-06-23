Marco Rubio to visit UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain as US races to calm Middle East allies

WASHINGTON/MANAMA — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to embark on a high-stakes diplomatic tour of the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain this week, as Trump administration seeks to reassure nervous Gulf allies over the details of its emerging understanding with Tehran.

The 3-day visit comes at critical moment for Middle East, with Gulf leaders demanding clarity on the future of regional security following recent hostilities involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Rubio will meet representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Bahrain. The GCC includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar, countries that collectively host some of the most strategically important US military installations in the region.

While Gulf governments largely backed efforts to prevent a wider regional war and support diplomatic moves aimed at ending tensions involving Iran, concerns are growing behind closed doors over the reported contours of a potential agreement.

At the center of the controversy is the possibility of a massive $300 billion reconstruction fund for Tehran. Gulf officials fear such financial support could provide Iran with resources that may ultimately strengthen its military capabilities or bolster regional proxy networks, potentially shifting the balance of power across the Middle East.

The anxiety is amplified by recent events. During the latest confrontation between US and Iran, several Gulf states found themselves directly exposed to Iranian missile and drone attacks, highlighting their vulnerability despite extensive security partnerships with Washington.

For Gulf leaders, the stakes could hardly be higher. UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar host key American military bases that serve as pillars of U.S. power projection and regional deterrence. Any shift in Washington’s approach toward Tehran is therefore being closely scrutinized across Gulf capitals.

Rubio’s visit is expected to focus on security guarantees, regional stability, and the future framework of U.S.-Gulf cooperation. As questions swirl over the proposed Iran arrangement, the tour is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched diplomatic engagements in the region this year.