Over 80 injured in stampede in stampede during Urs of Baba Farid in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN – At least 89 people were injured after a stampede broke out during Urs celebrations at the shrine of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan.

Rescue officials said the incident occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday night when a sudden crowd rush triggered panic among participants attending the annual religious event.

Rescue authorities said 64 injured individuals were provided medical treatment at the scene, while 25 others were shifted to a hospital for further care.

Officials stated that emergency response teams launched rescue operations immediately after the incident. The situation was subsequently brought under control.

Authorities have not released further details about the cause of the stampede. The annual Urs celebrations attract large numbers of devotees from different areas to participate in religious gatherings and ceremonies.

A day earlier, at least eight mourners lost their lives and five others were injured after an “Alam” (religious standard) came into contact with overhead electricity wires during a Muharram procession in Baddo village of Shikarpur district.

The incident occurred during a procession when the flag reportedly touched power lines, resulting in a fatal accident that claimed multiple lives and left several participants injured.

Rescue officials said local residents and emergency teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and deceased to a nearby hospital. After receiving initial medical treatment, the injured were transferred to hospitals in Sukkur and Larkana for further care.

Following reports of the incident, administrative and police officials, including the deputy commissioner and senior police officers, arrived at the site to oversee relief efforts and assess the situation.

A former federal minister also visited the area and offered condolences to the bereaved families.