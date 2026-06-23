Pakistan rolls out Grand Welcome for Iranian President with Fighter Jet Escort, Gun Salute

ISLAMABAD – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian landed in Pakistan on an official visit on Tuesday, receiving high-profile welcome. The visit started with aerial spectacle as Pakistan Air Force fighter jets escorted the Iranian President’s aircraft upon its entry into Pakistani airspace.

🇵🇰🇮🇷 President of Iran Pezeshkian and FM Abbas Araghchi receive a flying salute flypast by Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jets upon landing for their official visit. Writer: Samuelpic.twitter.com/MJqBc8Xg9c — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 23, 2026

The precision flypast over Islamabad signaled the strategic importance Islamabad and Tehran place on their evolving relationship, drawing attention to the growing engagement between the two neighboring nations.

Pezeshkian was accorded with gun salute and red-carpet reception attended by senior Pakistani officials. However, it was a simple yet striking gesture that quickly captured public attention: Pakistan’s Prime Minister personally holding an umbrella for the visiting Iranian leader during the arrival ceremony, a moment widely interpreted as a symbol of respect, hospitality, and diplomatic goodwill.

The visit comes at a crucial time as Pakistan and Iran seek to deepen cooperation on regional stability, trade, border security, and broader diplomatic coordination amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the region.

Ahead of President’s arrival, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Islamabad to lay the groundwork for high-level discussions. He was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, alongside Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam and other senior officials.