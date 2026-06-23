Pakistan rolls out Khud Mukhtar Women Program, offering up to Rs15Lac to women entrepreneurs

LAHORE – Pakistan approved the first digital loan product designed exclusively for women-led businesses, opening new financing opportunities for female entrepreneurs across the country.

This makes difference for thousands of women who successfully borrow, enabling business growth, income gains, and personal agency in a country where women’s economic participation lags badly. It advances financial inclusion and demonstrates innovation. However, it is not transformative on its own for national-level gaps.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) granted approval for financing of up to Rs1.5 million under Khud Mukhtar Women Program, marking a significant development in improving access to capital for women-owned enterprises.

The initiative targets women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a segment that has traditionally faced challenges in securing formal financing. Through a fully digital lending process, eligible businesswomen will be able to access asset financing ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs1.5 million, subject to the outcome of their credit assessment.

The approval could help bridge Pakistan’s gender financing gap by providing women entrepreneurs with faster and more accessible funding solutions. The digital model is also expected to reduce paperwork and streamline loan approvals, making formal credit more accessible to women seeking to expand or establish businesses.

The launch of the country’s first dedicated digital financing product for women-led MSMEs is being viewed as a major milestone in promoting financial inclusion and strengthening women’s participation in Pakistan’s economy.