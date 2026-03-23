Deaf and mute 18-year-old boy raped by four in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – An 18-year-old boy with hearing and speech impairment was allegedly sexually assaulted by four individuals in limits of Dhamial Police Station in Rawalpind.

According to police, the suspects not only allegedly committed sexual abuse but also carried out indecent acts against the victim. Following the incident, the young man is reported to be in severe mental distress.

The victim’s father stated that his son, who is mute and deaf, went missing from home. After a prolonged search, he was found in the neighborhood, visibly distressed. Using gestures, he reportedly recounted the ordeal.

The victim identified one suspect as Hamza, along with three unidentified individuals, and also showed a photograph on his phone of another alleged suspect named Abdullah.

The family added that shortly after the incident, Abdullah’s father arrived at their home and allegedly tried to pressure them into signing a settlement and dissuade them from approaching the police.

Police have registered a case and are conducting raids at various locations to apprehend the suspects. Authorities stated that the perpetrators will soon face legal action.