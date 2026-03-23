Eidul Fitr 2026 Day 3: Lahore, Karachi weather update today

LAHORE – The capital city of Punjab, Lahore, is experiencing clear skies with pleasant weather today (Monday), according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The city’s current temperature is 24°C, with no rainfall expected over the next 24 hours. Winds are blowing at 3 km/h, and humidity is recorded at 54%.

However, Lahore’s air quality has deteriorated, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 165, placing it sixth among the most polluted cities.

Pollution levels vary across the city, with AQI readings of 250 in Allama Iqbal Town, 179 in Model Town, 174 on Burki Road, and 135 in Askari 10.

In Karachi, the skies are cloudy and the weather is humid. Winds from the west are moving at 7 km/h.

The Meteorological Department forecasts cooler temperatures at night and slightly warmer conditions during the day, with a maximum temperature of 32°C. Humidity levels are high at 89%.