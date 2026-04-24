Islamabad remains under Tight Security ahead of US–Iran Talks 2.0

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s federal capital Islamabad, has been gripped by uncertainty for nearly a week under an intense security lockdown for high-stakes US–Iran peace talks, with no signs expected for arrival of high-profile guests yet.

Despite no confirmed arrival of delegations, authorities sealed off key parts of the city, turning daily life upside down. Major entry routes into Islamabad are barricaded, while the heavily fortified “Red Zone”, the heart of government operations, sits under an unyielding security cordon. Just beyond it, the usually vibrant Blue Area tells a different story: empty markets, struggling cafes running out of fresh supplies, and eerily quiet streets.

Public transport has been hit hard. Bus terminals have gone silent, leaving thousands stranded. For many residents who rely on weekend travel to return to their hometowns, the disruption has been deeply frustrating.

Officials insist extraordinary measures are necessary and could continue indefinitely. Behind the scenes, preparations remain in full swing for a potential diplomatic breakthrough, with even the possible arrival of Donald Trump being considered. “The talks could happen any day,” one official claimed—though no concrete signs have emerged.

This is not the first time the city has been thrown into lockdown. On April 11, Islamabad was similarly shut down for an earlier round of discussions between US and Iranian officials. Those talks ended without a deal. The city briefly returned to normal, only to be locked down again in anticipation of a second round that still hasn’t materialized.