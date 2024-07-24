Search

Pakistan

US 'concerned' by arrests of opposition leaders in Pakistan

08:42 AM | 24 Jul, 2024
US 'concerned' by arrests of opposition leaders in Pakistan
WASHINGTON – US State Department expressed concern about continuous crackdown on opposition leaders in Pakistan.

In a media briefing in Washington, US State Dept. spokesperson Matthew Miller admitted reports of arrests of Pakistan Tehreek e Insadf leaders and said Washington is always concerned when we see arrests of opposition leaders.

Responding to a question about the police raid on PTI central secretariat in capital city, the spokesperson stressed peacefully upholding constitutional and democratic principles, including the rule of law, equal justice, and respect for human rights such as freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Mr Miller urged that these principles be respected in accordance with Pakistan’s constitution and laws. He also reiterated US support for media freedom in Pakistan and worldwide.

United States on Tuesday expressed concern over the Pakistan government’s decision to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Last week, Miller expressed concern during a press briefing when asked about the 'possible ban on PTI'. He said that they have seen the government statements regarding the ban on the political party and it seems that this might be the beginning of a complex political process. However, the US will continue to monitor this internal process and its decisions.

Banning any political party is a cause for concern as it opposes human rights, freedom of expression, and the peaceful adherence to constitutional and democratic principles.

US again shoots down allegations of meddling in Pakistani politics

