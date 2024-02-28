US again shoots down allegations of meddling in Pakistani politics

WASHINGTON – The United States again turned down any role in bringing Pakistani leaders to power, calling allegations of US interference in political affairs ‘fabricated’.

In a media briefing, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Matthew Miller said allegations of US interference in Pakistan's political affairs are incorrect, they are false.

He said “What we want is for the people of Pakistan to be able to decide the future of Pakistan, including their own government”.

Washington hopes to see freedom of expression and the right to a free press observed in Pakistan, as is true anywhere around the world.

He stressed that future of South Asian nation will be determined solely by the Pakistani people, highlighting the nation's right to self-determination, and further reiterated commitment to upholding the principles of free speech and a free press, not just in Pakistan, but across the globe.

We stand with truth in Pakistan, underscoring US government's commitment to support freedom of speech and free press globally. Miller reiterated that the United States advocates for freedom of the media in all countries, including Pakistan.

Miller responded to the statement, amid ongoing political crisis in Pakistan, with a political party accusing US of meddling into Pakistani politics.