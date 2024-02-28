US again shoots down allegations of meddling in Pakistani politics

WASHINGTON – The United States again turned down any role in bringing Pakistani leaders to power, calling allegations of US interference in political affairs ‘fabricated’.
In a media briefing, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Matthew Miller said allegations of US interference in Pakistan's political affairs are incorrect, they are false.
He said “What we want is for the people of Pakistan to be able to decide the future of Pakistan, including their own government”.
Washington hopes to see freedom of expression and the right to a free press observed in Pakistan, as is true anywhere around the world.
He stressed that future of South Asian nation will be determined solely by the Pakistani people, highlighting the nation's right to self-determination, and further reiterated commitment to upholding the principles of free speech and a free press, not just in Pakistan, but across the globe.
We stand with truth in Pakistan, underscoring US government's commitment to support freedom of speech and free press globally. Miller reiterated that the United States advocates for freedom of the media in all countries, including Pakistan.
Miller responded to the statement, amid ongoing political crisis in Pakistan, with a political party accusing US of meddling into Pakistani politics.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
