Pakistan may reopen universities from July 15

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has sought suggestions from universities administration as the countrywide reopening of the universities is under consideration from July 15.

According to media details, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has been formally informed in this regard.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Security Committee, presided by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Twitter.

In March 2020, all the schools, colleges and universities were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.