8th Muharram Zuljanah procession begins from Lahore’s Mori Gate

LAHORE – Thousands of mourners gathered as Zuljanah procession emerged from Imam Bargah Darbar Hussain at Mori Gate, drawing large crowds and prompting extensive security measures across key areas of the Punjab capital.

The procession advanced along its traditional route through Kocha Chiragh, Bukhari Chowk, and Madrasa Chowk before reaching Lohari Gate. It later crossed Circular Road and entered the bustling Anarkali Bazaar, one of Lahore’s busiest commercial districts.

Authorities sealed Circular Road and several connecting streets with containers to restrict movement and ensure public safety. The closure affected traffic flow in surrounding areas as security personnel maintained a tight watch along the route.

Police and district administration officials deployed heightened security arrangements, while traffic authorities activated alternative routes to minimize disruption for commuters. Citizens were urged to avoid unnecessary travel near the procession path and strictly follow traffic police instructions.

The event transformed parts of Lahore’s historic walled city into a heavily secured zone as mourners continued their participation in the religious procession under comprehensive security and traffic management measures.