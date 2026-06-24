Iraq introduces new visa rules for Pakistani pilgrims

Iraq has introduced new visa requirements for Pakistani pilgrims, with authorities urging visitors and pilgrimage group organisers to strictly comply with Iraqi visa regulations.

Under the new guidelines, individuals travelling alone on family visas will not be allowed entry into Iraq. In addition, solo male pilgrims under the age of 50 will also be barred from entering the country.

The advisory states that visa fees will not be refunded in cases where a visa application is rejected or entry into Iraq is denied. It also clarifies that the same visa cannot be used for both Ashura and Arbaeen pilgrimages.

According to Iraqi authorities, visas will be valid for 30 days only. Pilgrims who overstay may face fines, deportation, and even a lifetime ban on entering Iraq.

The statement further noted that Pakistani pilgrims’ passports will remain in the custody of Iraqi immigration authorities upon arrival in the country.