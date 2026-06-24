Legal notice served on PAS President over use of govt office

LAHORE – Legal proceedings have initiated following action reportedly taken by the PAS Association against renowned columnist and educator Taufiq Butt.

Taufiq Butt’s counsel, Advocate Rana Intizar, along with his legal team, has served a legal notice on PAS Association President Babar Aman Babar, alleging the use of a government office in a personal capacity as an office for the PAS Association.

Advocate Rana Intizar stated that under the Punjab Government Rules of Business 2011, government premises cannot be allocated to a private association or organisation for its activities.

He further demanded, under the Right to Information Act 2013, that all relevant records pertaining to the matter be made available to the public.