Multiple DNA samples found in Karachi three-year-old’s murder case

KARACHI – A major development has emerged in the investigation into the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of three-year-old Kulsoom, who went missing from outside her home in Karachi’s Quaidabad area.

According to police, the child’s body was recovered in a sack near the area after she was reported missing. A post-mortem examination confirmed that the victim had been sexually assaulted before being killed.

Police sources said multiple human hairs and several DNA samples were collected from the victim’s clothing during the examination and have been preserved for forensic analysis.

Investigators also found signs of resistance on various parts of the child’s body, raising suspicions that more than one person may have been involved in the crime.

Officials said the investigation is continuing from multiple angles. Several suspects have been taken into custody, and blood and other samples are being collected to help establish the facts of the case.

According to investigative sources, authorities are also examining the possibility that someone known to the family may have been involved. Final conclusions, however, will depend on the results of forensic and chemical analysis reports.