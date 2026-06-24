Pakistan, China reaffirm support for peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have reaffirmed that the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with the United Nations Charter is essential, pledging to continue close cooperation in support of dialogue between parties to promote lasting peace and stability.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and congratulated him on the 105th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

During the discussion, the two leaders exchanged views on the Iran-US peace process, particularly the first round of high-level talks held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, under the mediation of Pakistan and Qatar.

Ishaq Dar informed Wang Yi that, following the talks, a high-level committee had been established under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding to oversee the mediation process.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke today with the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi @MFA_China DPM/FM congratulated Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the 105th anniversary of CPC. The discussions focused on… pic.twitter.com/VwyEnZ9D9R — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) June 24, 2026

He added that three working groups focusing on the nuclear issue, sanctions, monitoring, and dispute resolution had also been formed to help facilitate a final agreement between the parties within 60 days.

The deputy prime minister appreciated China’s consistent support for the peace process and highlighted the significance of President Xi Jinping’s four-point peace proposal and the Pakistan-China five-point peace initiative.

Wang Yi congratulated Ishaq Dar and Pakistan’s leadership on the successful mediation efforts and the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. He also praised Pakistan’s continued diplomatic engagement and active role in promoting regional peace and stability.

Reaffirming China’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s mediation efforts, Wang stressed that disputes must be resolved peacefully in line with the UN Charter. Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination to support a negotiated settlement, reduce tensions, and promote sustainable peace, shared development, and mutual prosperity.