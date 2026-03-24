K-Electric brings in PSO’s head Syed Taha as New CEO

KARACHI – K-Electric is stepping into new chapter of leadership as Syed Muhammad Taha, who was serving as Managing Director and CEO of Pakistan State Oil (PSO), prepares to take the helm of Karachi’s sole power utility.

The investor-owned energy utility for Pakistan’s largest city announced appointment of Syed Taha as its new Chief Executive Officer. The company confirmed development through an official notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, stating that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment. Taha is set to formally take charge on April 15, 2026, replacing interim CEO Adeeb Ahmad.

This high-profile appointment comes amid a period of transition within KE’s top leadership, after resignation of Moonis Alvi. After Alvi’s exit, Adeeb Ahmad had been brought in as interim chief executive to steer the organization through the interim phase until a permanent successor was named.

Meanwhile, the new head of K-Electric brings with him a strong academic and professional background. Taha holds an engineering degree along with an MBA in Finance from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi. Since February 2020, he has been serving as the Managing Director and CEO of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO).

Prior to his role at PSO, Taha worked as an Executive Director at Oasis Energy, where he led the Program Management Office for the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company in Nigeria. He has also previously held the position of Chief Distribution Officer at K-Electric itself, giving him prior familiarity with the organization’s operations and challenges.

He built an extensive portfolio of leadership roles across multiple industries. His professional journey includes stints at Shell Pakistan and Caltex Pakistan (a Chevron company), as well as experience in the steel sector, further adding to his diverse expertise in managing complex operational environments.