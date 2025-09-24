How much taxes are Pakistanis really paying on Petrol, and Diesel?

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain high and people are still curious about the taxes they are paying on petroleum products.

A document surfaced online shows how government is squeezing public dry at the fuel stations. The report reveals that Rs94.89 in taxes are being charged on every liter of petrol and Rs95.35 on every liter of diesel, which equates to one-third of the price of fuel in terms of taxes and levies.

According to the document, petrol consumers are paying Rs14.37 in customs duty, Rs78.02 in petroleum levy, and Rs2.50 in climate support levy per liter. Diesel is no exception, carrying Rs15.84 in customs duty, Rs77.01 in petroleum levy, and Rs2.50 in climate support levy per liter.

This tax burden comes at time when inflation is already crushing households, leaving citizens outraged over how much of their hard-earned money is being drained into government coffers.

In global market, crude prices moved up for the second day, supported by a drop in US inventories and continued export disruptions from Iraq’s Kurdistan region. Brent settled at $67.80 a barrel and WTI at $63.60.