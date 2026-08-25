3,000kg Fungus-Infested Walls Ice Cream seized from Lahore Store

Shocking news for ice cream lovers as A major food safety scare emerged in Lahore’s Shahdara, where authorities seized 3,000kg of fungus-infested, expired Walls ice cream from a distribution store.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Salma Butt, DG Food Authority Raja Mansoor Ahmed conducted a raid at Four Star Distribution facility and seized a massive amount of expired and fungus-affected Walls ice cream.

Officials found that the seized ice cream was expired in November 2025 but was still being stored inside a cold-storage facility at around –22°C alongside fresh stock. Authorities said the expired products were allegedly being prepared for distribution to different cities, raising serious concerns about the safety of consumers who could have unknowingly purchased the spoiled ice cream.

لاہور،بڑی کمپنی کےکولڈ سٹور ميں دو ہزار کلو سے زائد ايکسپائرڈ آئس کريم پکڑی گئ۔کولڈ سٹور سيل،بھاری جرمانہ عائد۔بچے بڑے سب آئس کريم شوق سے کھاتے ہيں۔اگر کسی کا خيال ہے کہ منفی 22ڈگری ميں کوئ چيک کرنے نہيں آئے گا تو يہ بھول ہے۔محفوظ خوراک وزيراعلی مريم نواز شريف کی اولين ترجيح ہے pic.twitter.com/skmPb147QZ — Salma Butt (@SalmaButtPMLN) August 24, 2026

The entire batch was destroyed on the spot after officials found it unfit for human consumption. Food Authority also took action against the distribution facility, imposing Rs1 million fine and temporarily shutting down its distribution operations.

Authorities are also looking into whether any unsafe stock had already reached markets or consumers.

Ms Butt and Food Authority officials said the company would have to comply with food-safety SOPs and regulatory requirements before any further decision regarding the facility. It also raised concerns over the handling of expired food products, particularly when they are stored alongside fresh stock. Food officials described keeping expired products with fresh supplies as a serious violation.

Authorities warned of zero-tolerance policy against substandard and expired food products, warning food businesses that violations involving public health will not be tolerated.

Food officials said inspections and enforcement operations would continue across Punjab, covering both major brands and ordinary food businesses.

For consumers, the episode serves as another reminder to check expiry dates, packaging condition and food condition before buying frozen food products.

Earlier this year, Competition Appellate Tribunal upheld the CCP’s findings that certain frozen desserts of Walls and Omore were marketed as “ice cream,” potentially misleading consumers. The tribunal maintained the violations against Unilever Pakistan and FrieslandCampina Engro, but reduced the penalties, cutting the main fine for each company from Rs75 million to Rs15 million and an additional Unilever penalty from Rs20 million to Rs5 million.