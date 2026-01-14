‘Not Real Ice Cream’: Walls, Omore to pay Millions as tribunal upholds false marketing verdict

KARACHI – Pakistan’s top ice creams Walls and Omore, which are household names and loved by millions, were found advertising frozen desserts as ice cream, misleading consumers.

In latest update, Competition Appellate Tribunal upheld findings of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) against Unilever Pakistan and Friesland Campina Engro for misleading marketing practices. Both companies were found guilty of promoting their frozen desserts as ice cream, deceiving the public through TV and social media advertisements.

The case started when Pakistan Fruit Juice Company Private Limited, maker of Hico ice cream, filed complaint alleging that the multinational giants were falsely presenting their frozen desserts as genuine ice cream. It promopted formal inquiry, ultimately issuing show-cause notices to Unilever and Friesland Campina Engro, whose popular products are sold under the well-known Walls and Omore brands.

Commission’s probe relied on strict standards set by Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority and the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018. These clearly distinguish ice cream, made from milk, cream, or other dairy ingredients, from frozen desserts, which can include milk products combined with edible vegetable oils.

CCP made it clear that marketing frozen desserts as ice cream amounts to false and misleading information under Section 10 of the Competition Act.

While Tribunal confirmed the violations, it slashed penalties. Each company’s fine was lowered from Rs75 million to Rs15 million. Unilever Pakistan faced an additional penalty for advertisements claiming its frozen dessert was healthier than dairy ice cream, which was cut from Rs20 million to Rs5 million. Tribunal said cut does not excuse the wrongdoing but reflects careful consideration of proportionality and mitigating factors.

Ice Cream vs Frozen Dessert

If you are confused between ice cream and frozen desserts. You need to know that Ice cream is made primarily from milk, cream, and other dairy ingredients, giving it a creamy texture and a minimum required dairy fat content.

Frozen desserts may contain milk products but often use edible vegetable oils instead of, or in addition to, dairy fat. While both can include sugar, flavors, and stabilizers, frozen desserts do not meet the strict standards for ice cream. Because of this, marketing frozen desserts as ice cream is considered misleading under food regulations.