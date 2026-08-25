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Forex Rates – Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Online – 25 August 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:52 am | Aug 25, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

Major international currencies including the US dollar, UK Pound, Euro, UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remain stable among the most closely watched currencies.

On August 25, US dollar is being bought at Rs278.00 and sold at Rs278.65, while the euro is available at Rs323.27 for buying and Rs327.71 for selling.

US Dollar is currently quoted at Rs278.00 for buying and Rs278.65 for selling. The difference between the two rates represents the spread applied by currency dealers. Euro is trading at Rs323.27 on the buying side and Rs327.71 on the selling side. UK Pound continues to command a significantly higher value against the Pakistani rupee, with rates of Rs376.97 for buying and Rs380.25 for selling.

For people dealing with currencies from the Gulf region, the UAE dirham stands at Rs75.60 buying and Rs76.50 selling. Saudi riyal is being bought at Rs73.90 and sold at Rs74.60.

These two currencies are particularly important for Pakistan because of the large number of Pakistanis working in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the substantial remittances sent from these countries.

 

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 278.00 278.65
Euro 323.27 327.71
UK Pound Sterling 376.97 380.25
UAE Dirham 75.60 76.50
Saudi Riyal 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar 194.65 198.35
Bahrain Dinar 734.35 745.38
Canadian Dollar 200.50 204.95
Chinese Yuan 38.20 38.95
Danish Krone 42.80 43.40
Hong Kong Dollar 34.95 35.95
Indian Rupee 2.60 3.20
Japanese Yen 1.73 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar 883.90 894.45
Malaysian Ringgit 68.10 68.95
New Zealand Dollar 162.60 165.78
Norwegian Krone 28.15 28.50
Omani Riyal 719.24 729.35
Qatari Riyal 74.98 75.85
Singapore Dollar 216.01 224.04
Swedish Krona 28.40 28.90
Swiss Franc 343.16 347.93
Thai Baht 8.75 9.40

 

 

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