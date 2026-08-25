Forex Rates – Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Online – 25 August 2026

Major international currencies including the US dollar, UK Pound, Euro, UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remain stable among the most closely watched currencies.

On August 25, US dollar is being bought at Rs278.00 and sold at Rs278.65, while the euro is available at Rs323.27 for buying and Rs327.71 for selling.

US Dollar is currently quoted at Rs278.00 for buying and Rs278.65 for selling. The difference between the two rates represents the spread applied by currency dealers. Euro is trading at Rs323.27 on the buying side and Rs327.71 on the selling side. UK Pound continues to command a significantly higher value against the Pakistani rupee, with rates of Rs376.97 for buying and Rs380.25 for selling.

For people dealing with currencies from the Gulf region, the UAE dirham stands at Rs75.60 buying and Rs76.50 selling. Saudi riyal is being bought at Rs73.90 and sold at Rs74.60.

These two currencies are particularly important for Pakistan because of the large number of Pakistanis working in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the substantial remittances sent from these countries.