Pakistan Airports Authority brings Premium Airport Meet & Assist Service through Walee Al-Nazawy partnership

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan witnessed another major step toward modernizing its aviation sector with launch of Khushaamdeed, the country’s first dedicated premium Airport Meet & Assist service at Islamabad International Airport. The initiative is strategic partnership between Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) and Walee Al-Nazawy, introducing an internationally recognized airport hospitality model to Pakistan for the first time.

The new service is designed to transform the passenger experience by offering personalized assistance from arrival to departure. Travelers will have access to dedicated airport hosts, expedited facilitation, baggage assistance, concierge services, and personalized guidance, making airport navigation faster, smoother, and more convenient.

The launch is a milestone in Pakistan’s efforts to upgrade passenger services and align its aviation infrastructure with global standards. Premium airport concierge services have long been available at leading international airports across the Gulf, Europe, and Asia, and the introduction of Khushaamdeed places Islamabad International Airport among a growing network of airports focused on delivering world-class customer experiences.

Beyond improving passenger convenience, the initiative highlights a forward-looking public-private partnership aimed at raising service standards, strengthening Pakistan’s aviation ecosystem, and enhancing the country’s image among international travelers.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal (Retd.) Arshad Malik, CEO of Khushaamdeed, said the service introduces a new level of airport hospitality that has not previously been available in Pakistan. He noted that the initiative is focused on making travel through Pakistani airports more efficient, comfortable, and welcoming while meeting internationally recognized standards of service excellence.

The premium Meet & Assist service is expected to benefit a broad range of travelers, including diplomats, overseas Pakistanis, business executives, families, senior citizens, foreign delegations, and international visitors seeking a seamless airport experience.

Industry observers view the launch as another important step in Pakistan’s broader aviation modernization agenda. By combining hospitality, technology, and operational excellence, Khushaamdeed is expected to elevate passenger satisfaction while supporting the country’s ambition to emerge as a competitive regional travel and transit hub.

As Pakistan continues investing in aviation infrastructure and customer-centric services, the introduction of Khushaamdeed signals a new chapter in airport hospitality—one that promises greater comfort, efficiency, and international-standard service for travelers passing through the country’s airports.