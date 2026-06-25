Textile Mills under FBR Watch as CCTV Installation to be mandatory from July 1

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tighetened noose its crackdown on the textile sector, issuing final ultimatum to textile mill owners and making the installation of surveillance cameras mandatory from July 1.

So far, 180 textile mills received final warning to ensure compliance before the deadline. Mills that fail to install the required CCTV surveillance system within the stipulated timeframe could be treated as non-operational, exposing them to strict regulatory action.

Sources said the entire cost of purchasing, installing, and maintaining the surveillance cameras will be borne by the respective textile mill owners, leaving no room for exemptions.

The move is part of FBR’s broader strategy to tighten monitoring of industrial production and strengthen tax compliance. Similar surveillance mechanisms have already been enforced in the sugar, cement, and fertilizer sectors, and the textile industry has now been brought under the same regulatory framework.

Officials believe mandatory surveillance system will enable more effective monitoring of production activities, improve record-keeping, and enhance regulatory oversight, as the tax authority intensifies efforts to curb irregularities and ensure greater transparency across Pakistan’s industrial sector.