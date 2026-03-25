BEIJING – Pakistani government is making all-out efforts to mediate amid ongoing hostilities between US, and Iran, and indirect talks between the two appeared to edge closer to reality as Iran confirmed it was engaging in discussions with its neighbors but not directly with the United States.

As Islamabad’s role as mediator gains momentum, China has thrown its support behind Pakistan’s proposal to host direct talks between the United States and Iran, as the Middle East edges closer to wider conflict. Beijing described ceasefire efforts and peace negotiations as urgent priorities, signaling approval for any initiative that could cool escalating hostilities.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian sadod dialogue remains the only viable path forward, stating that China welcomes and supports all efforts aimed at de-escalation, restoring communication, and reducing regional tensions. His remarks come amid growing international concern over the rapidly deteriorating security situation.

The diplomatic push gained further attention after PM Shehbaz Sharif announced Islamabad’s readiness to facilitate negotiations between Washington and Tehran. His statement was notably amplified by former US President Donald Trump on his social media platform, adding political weight to the proposal.

Responding to reports that the United States has floated a “peace plan” to Iran, China reiterated its consistent position: easing tensions, avoiding confrontation, and returning to diplomacy are essential. Beijing emphasized that continued dialogue and negotiation are the only realistic way to prevent further escalation.