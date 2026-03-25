Hajj 2026 Flight Operations to start from April 18 as Pakistan rolls out Travel Schedule

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Religious Affairs has officially unveiled the Hajj 2026 flight schedule, marking a crucial step forward in the country’s preparations for one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Hajj flights from Pakistan are set to commence on April 18, 2026. The pre-Hajj operation will continue until May 21, during which thousands of pilgrims will be transported to Saudi Arabia in a phased and organized manner under government supervision.

Officials stressed that extensive arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth, efficient, and hassle-free travel experience for all intending pilgrims. The extended flight operation window reflects the scale of the operation and the authorities’ commitment to managing the massive logistical challenge.

To further streamline process, Ministry has made it easier than ever for pilgrims to access their travel details. All flight-related information is now available through the Pak Hajj mobile application, allowing users to conveniently check schedules, updates, and relevant notifications in real time. In addition, the same information can also be accessed via the ministry’s official website.

Authorities highlighted that the use of digital platforms is a key part of this year’s strategy, aimed at improving communication, reducing uncertainty, and enhancing convenience for pilgrims. The Pak Hajj app, in particular, is expected to play a central role in helping travelers stay informed and manage their journeys more effectively.

With flight operations spanning over a month, the announcement signals that final preparations are well underway. Officials are optimistic that the structured plan will ensure a well-coordinated, orderly, and comfortable travel experience for all Pakistani pilgrims heading to perform Hajj in 2026.