Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal, sets strict conditions for any talks

TEHRAN – Iran has issued a policy statement after receiving and reviewing US proposals for a ceasefire, firmly rejecting both the offer and the possibility of immediate negotiations.

According to international media reports, Iranian officials termed the US proposal “unbalanced” and based on excessive demands, making it unacceptable in its current form.

A senior Iranian official, quoted by state media, said any ceasefire would only be considered on Iran’s own terms, adding that no negotiations would take place until those conditions are met.

The official also made it clear that military defensive operations would continue unless Iran’s demands are accepted.

Iran’s key conditions for ceasefire include:

Immediate halt to attacks and targeted killings against Iran

Concrete guarantees against any future aggression

Compensation for damages caused to Iran during the conflict

An end to military actions against Iran’s allies and affiliated groups in the Middle East

Recognition of Iran’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz

The statement comes as another Iranian official confirmed that Pakistan had conveyed the US ceasefire proposal to Tehran, with the possibility of Pakistan or Turkey hosting future talks.

So far, there has been no official response from the United States to Iran’s conditions.