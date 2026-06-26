Dar confirms arrival of 22 Iranian crew in Karachi after US detention

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that 22 Iranian crew members of the ship Leonor Devina, recently detained by the United States, have safely arrived in Karachi, and arrangements are now being made for their repatriation.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Ishaq Dar confirmed that the 22 Iranian crew members have reached Karachi safely.

He said that arrangements for their return to Iran are underway, and efforts are being finalized in close coordination with Iranian diplomatic missions in Pakistan to ensure their swift and secure repatriation.

Dar added that Pakistan remained in continuous contact with US and Iranian authorities throughout the process. He noted that this is the fourth group of Iranian crew members repatriated over the past two months.

Including the latest arrivals, more than 70 Iranian nationals have so far been safely sent back to Iran via Pakistan.

The deputy prime minister also thanked the Iranian leadership for expressing trust in Pakistan and appreciated the professional efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all relevant Pakistani institutions in ensuring the safe return of the Iranian citizens.