Woman, minor daughter found dead in Karachi

KARACHI – A woman and her young daughter were found dead in their home in an informal settlement along a stream in the Malir City area.

According to police, the woman was found hanging from a rope, while her minor daughter was discovered dead inside a room. Initial investigations suggest that the woman died by suicide, while the child was allegedly strangled to death.

Police reached the scene upon receiving information and called the crime scene unit to collect evidence. The woman was identified as 30-year-old Saba, wife of Muhammad Hanif, while her eight-year-old daughter was identified as Nabiha.

SDPO Malir City Abid Fazal Mehr said that the woman’s husband, Hanif, has been taken into custody. He claimed he had been away from home since Thursday evening and returned Friday morning. Police are investigating the case from multiple angles.

Meanwhile, Hanif said that he had gone to Hospital Chowrangi with his son on Thursday afternoon to arrange a rented house and had left his mobile phone at home. He said he tried to contact his wife later that night and again in the morning, but the phone was switched off. He then asked a neighbor to check on the house, who later informed him about the bodies.

Hanif, who works as a driver, said he rushed home after being informed.

The woman’s father, Muhammad Waris, said his daughter had been married for several years and had two children. He added that she had been suffering from mental health issues and had been undergoing treatment. He also mentioned that spiritual remedies had been sought for her.

He demanded justice and called for the immediate arrest and punishment of those responsible for the deaths of his daughter and granddaughter.

SSP Malir Abdul Khaliq Pirzada stated that initial findings suggest the woman died by suicide, while the child may have been poisoned. Post-mortem examinations of both bodies are being conducted at Jinnah Hospital, and the exact cause of death will be determined after the reports.

Police officials added that the husband was not present at home at the time of the incident and was reportedly at his sister’s house. His sister has also been called in for questioning to verify his statement.

However, the deceased woman’s father has alleged that Hanif is responsible for the killings. Police say investigations are ongoing.