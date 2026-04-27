Iran links Hormuz reopening to phased Nuclear Talks in new Proposal to US

TEHRAN – Iran reportedly proposed a new diplomatic framework that links the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to phased process of negotiations with the US.

The development comes as Araghi visited Pakistan and conveyed through Islamabad, delaying nuclear talks to a later stage while first focusing on easing tensions in the Gulf. Meanwhile, Iran and Oman are holding parallel discussions aimed at strengthening maritime security and ensuring safe passage through the strategic waterway.

As per officials, the proposal links the reopening of Strait of Hormuz, and a possible halt to ongoing hostilities, to a phased diplomatic framework. Under this plan, nuclear negotiations would not take place immediately but would instead be deferred to a later stage of talks.

This sequencing complicates Washington’s broader strategic calculations. If considered, the proposal may weaken US leverage in pressing Iran to curb its expanding stockpile of enriched uranium or to commit to long-term restrictions on uranium enrichment activities.

The high-level diplomatic engagement is unfolding in the region. Iranian and Omani officials have been holding intensive discussions focused on regional cooperation and maritime security, underscoring the urgency surrounding safe navigation through the Strait.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi called this meetings constructive and said that regional countries collectively share responsibility for maintaining stability and keeping vital shipping routes open and secure.

Iran’s indirect communication with the US through mediators, and its direct diplomatic engagement with Oman and other regional players in a broader strategic push.