Iran FM Araghchi Lands in Russia, says “Good Opportunity” for War Talks with Putin

MOSCOW – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Russian city of Saint Petersburg on Monday in what is said to be key diplomatic mission amid escalating regional tensions and shifting international alignments.

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Araghchi was received upon arrival by Iran’s ambassador Kazem Jalali along with several Russian officials. Araghchi traveled aboard “Flight Minaab 168,” the same aircraft used during his earlier journey with the Iranian delegation to Pakistan for initial talks with US. The aircraft is reportedly named after children killed in an attack on a school in Minab, in Iran’s Hormozgan province.

His visit is expected to be high-level talks and a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid growing diplomatic coordination between Tehran and Moscow at a sensitive geopolitical moment.

Araghchi’s Russia visit follows a packed diplomatic itinerary. Just a day earlier, he was in Muscat, where he held discussions with Omani officials. Prior to that, he made a second visit to Islamabad within three days, engaging in brief but significant meetings with Pakistani leadership before departing for Moscow.

The rapid sequence of visits across Oman, Pakistan, and now Russia highlights an intense diplomatic push by Iran as regional tensions continue to rise and global powers closely watch developments unfolding across the Middle East and Eurasia.