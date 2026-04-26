Iranian Fm Abbas Araghchi Holds Key Talks With Field Marshal Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, in Islamabad after returning from Oman for high-level diplomatic talks.

His visit comes at a crucial time as Pakistan continues efforts to support dialogue between Iran and the United States, despite US President Donald Trump cancelling a planned visit by his envoys to Pakistan.

Araghchi arrived in Islamabad after holding discussions in Oman with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on regional security in the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

During his second visit to Pakistan within two days, the Iranian foreign minister is expected to meet Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership. Iranian media reported that he is carrying Tehran’s views on a possible framework for reaching a lasting settlement and ending the conflict.

Before travelling to Oman, Araghchi had already held meetings in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Meanwhile, Washington had initially planned to send peace envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for further negotiations, but President Trump later called off the trip, saying the talks were not making meaningful progress.

Despite that, Trump indicated that Tehran quickly submitted a revised proposal after the cancellation, suggesting diplomatic channels remain active.

Araghchi described his earlier visit to Pakistan as “very fruitful,” while also expressing caution over Washington’s intentions, saying it remains to be seen whether the United States is genuinely committed to diplomacy.

Following his meetings in Islamabad, the Iranian foreign minister is expected to travel onward to Russia for further consultations.