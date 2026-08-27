Gold Price in Pakistan slides to Rs483,036 Per Tola; Check Lahore, Karachi Rates

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices took another hit in Pakistan on August 27, as bullion moved down by Rs3,500 per tola due to fresh decline in international market.

On Thursday, gold dropped to Rs483,036 per tola, extending the downward trend seen a day earlier. The price of 10-gram gold also plunged by Rs3,001 to Rs414,125, adding to the pressure on the precious metal market. The latest fall came after gold had already slipped by Rs600 per tola on Wednesday, closing at Rs486,536.

Category Price Gold per tola Rs483,036 Gold 10 grams Rs414,125 Silver per tola Rs7,329

The pressure on local prices mirrored developments in the global market, where gold fell $35 to $4,605 per ounce, with a $20 premium included in the quoted rate.

While gold lost ground, silver moved in the opposite direction. Its price rose by Rs50 to Rs7,329 per tola, providing a contrasting trend in the precious metals market.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Market Price Lahore – Piece Rs453,500 / Rs452,500 Lahore – Pathoor Rs448,500 / Rs446,500 1kg Bar – Sell Rs6,900 Karachi – Sell Rs453,000 Peshawar – Sell Rs468,500

Reported market rates showed piece gold in Lahore at Rs453,500/Rs452,500, while Pathoor was quoted at Rs448,500/Rs446,500.

The reported 1kg bar selling rate stood at Rs6,900, while the selling rates for Karachi and Peshawar were listed at Rs453,000 and Rs468,500, respectively.

The latest move keeps Pakistan’s gold market under pressure as global bullion prices continue to influence domestic rates.