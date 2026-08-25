Gold prices decline in Pakistan after four-day winning streak

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan and the international market declined on Tuesday after rising for four consecutive days.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs600 per tola, reaching Rs486,536.

The price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs514 to Rs417,126.

In the international market, gold prices also declined by $6 per ounce to $4,640.

Meanwhile, the price of silver fell by Rs100 per tola to Rs7,279, according to the Sarafa Association.

Despite the latest decline, market experts expect the price of gold in Pakistan to cross Rs500,000 per tola during the current month, citing continued volatility in international bullion markets and currency movements.