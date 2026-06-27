Kabul Jan Restaurant Owner Hashim Norzai shot dead in Quetta attack

QUETTA – Hashim Norzai, owner of famous Kabul Jan Restaurant in Quetta, was shot dead after unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle near Kuchlak Bypass early Saturday. Police have launched an investigation into the attack, while the motive remains unknown.

The deadly shooting took place near Usmania Hotel, within the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, sending shockwaves through the city’s business community.

According to investigators, Norzai, a resident of Wazirabad in Kuchlak, was driving alone from his home towards Quetta when armed assailants intercepted his vehicle and unleashed a volley of bullets before fleeing the scene.

Breaking News: Prominent Pashtun businessman Hashim Noorzai, owner of Kabul Jan Hotel, has been shot dead by unidentified armed men in the Baleli area of Quetta city. #Balochistan pic.twitter.com/HLyJkEIYZw — Balochistan News (@BaluchistanNow) June 27, 2026

Police officers who responded to the incident found multiple bullet marks on the vehicle and collected forensic evidence. Authorities have launched an investigation and are examining all possible motives behind the killing.

Witnesses told local media that rescue teams reached the scene shortly after the attack. Norzai was rushed to Civil Hospital Quetta, where doctors pronounced him dead. Hospital officials said he suffered three gunshot wounds, including a fatal bullet wound to the head.

Investigators said the victim’s family informed police they were unaware of any personal enmity or prior threats against Norzai, leaving the motive behind the attack unclear. No arrests have been made so far.

Norzai reportedly started Restaurant business on Airport Road in October last year. The restaurant quickly established itself as a popular destination for Afghan cuisine, attracting a large number of customers and earning a strong reputation for its hospitality.