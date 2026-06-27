Three arrested in Sargodha over attempt to bury teen boy alive after sexual assault complaint

SARGODHA – Police have arrested the alleged main suspect in a case involving an attempt to bury a 14-year-old boy alive following a reported complaint of sexual abuse in Jhal Chakian area of Sargodha.

With the latest arrest, the number of suspects taken into custody has risen to three.

Police said two suspects linked to the incident were arrested earlier, while the main accused was taken into custody on Friday.

The affected child is currently receiving treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital in Sargodha, where doctors have said his condition is out of danger.

The child’s father alleged that influential individuals are pressuring the family to reach a compromise with the suspects. He claimed that efforts are being made to force a settlement in the case.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway and all aspects of the case are being examined. Authorities have stated that action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The incident comes days after a seven-year-old Muntaha Zahra was allegedly gang raped and killed in a shop in Sargodha.