Explosive UN Address by Imran Khan’s son’s Kasim triggers GSP+ Fears for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s son Kasim Khan remained in news as he sparked a political tremor rippled far beyond Pakistan’s borders as he delivered hard-hitting speech at United Nations Human Rights Council.

Critics and political commentators rushed to link speech to potential economic fallout. In his address, Kasim did not explicitly call for the suspension or withdrawal of Pakistan’s GSP+ status. However, he issued a powerful indictment of the country’s human rights record, claiming that Islamabad failed to uphold the very commitments it made to secure GSP+ benefits.

In his speech, he highlighted the detention of Imran Khan, alleged solitary confinement, lack of adequate medical care and restrictions on family visits.

These, he argued, are clear violations of Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights standards tied to GSP+.

Beyond his father’s case, Kasim broadened the scope, calling for the release of political prisoners and raising alarm over the state of freedom of expression in Pakistan. Despite the absence of direct mention of GSP+, the speech fueled speculation because human rights compliance is a cornerstone of the GSP+ framework, administered by the European Union.

Here’s what’s at stake

GSP+ is no ordinary trade perk, it is a high-stakes economic lifeline. Granted to Pakistan in 2014, the status allows duty-free or reduced-duty access to EU markets across a wide range of exports.

In return, Pakistan must comply with 27 international conventions covering Human rights, Labor protections, Environmental standards, Good governance.

European Parliament extended Pakistan’s GSP+ status until 2027, reinforcing its importance, but also its conditional nature.

Experts however dismissed claims of an immediate threat, stressing that the speech was made at the UN, not EU institutions, GSP+ was not directly referenced, and that EU follows a structured review process every three years, focusing heavily on human rights.

He issued a subtle warning, if global instability worsens and Europe faces economic downturns, political appetite for trade concessions could shrink. There is no direct link between the speech and GSP+ decisions, which rely on formal EU assessments.