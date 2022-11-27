Gen Bajwa inaugurates various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation: ISPR
Web Desk
09:43 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Gen Bajwa inaugurates various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has inaugurated various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation, the military's media wing said on Sunday.

The outgoing chief was briefed on newly constructed projects including Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) -- a state of the art facility offering modern solutions in its field -- and Foundation University Nursing College, which has the capacity to accommodate 396 students, and a hospital which is a private patient care facility having 40 clinics and 146 beds , functioning under the umbrella of Fauji Foundation. 

Over 1.5 million patients are treated every year at Fauji Foundation medical facilities across Pakistan.

COAS Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over Fauji foundation’s role and contribution as it is "playing a vital role in providing both welfare in terms of job opportunities free healthcare facilities to veterans, their families and also caters for a large number of civilian/private patients across the country," according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa 06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a four-star general of the Pakistan Army, is the tenth and current Chief of Army Staff ...

More From This Category
40 Pakistani students score highest marks in the ...
10:12 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Pakistan concerned over BJP leadership’s ...
07:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa
06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
TRP rankings: ARY, Bol News battle for top spot ...
01:47 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
General Sahir Shamshad Mirza assumes charge as ...
03:48 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan 'shocked' over Azam Swati’s arrest ...
03:16 PM | 27 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
South Indian actress wins title of India's 'Most Popular Female Star'
08:02 PM | 27 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr