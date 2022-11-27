Gen Bajwa inaugurates various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has inaugurated various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation, the military's media wing said on Sunday.

The outgoing chief was briefed on newly constructed projects including Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) -- a state of the art facility offering modern solutions in its field -- and Foundation University Nursing College, which has the capacity to accommodate 396 students, and a hospital which is a private patient care facility having 40 clinics and 146 beds , functioning under the umbrella of Fauji Foundation.

Over 1.5 million patients are treated every year at Fauji Foundation medical facilities across Pakistan.

COAS Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over Fauji foundation’s role and contribution as it is "playing a vital role in providing both welfare in terms of job opportunities free healthcare facilities to veterans, their families and also caters for a large number of civilian/private patients across the country," according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).