Lhc Rejects Sentence Suspension Pleas Of Pti Leaders In May 9 Cases

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected the pleas seeking suspension of sentences awarded to Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed in connection with May 9 cases.

Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed’s plea in one May 9 case, and Ejaz Chaudhry’s pleas in four separate cases, were dismissed.

The accused were booked in cases related to rioting, arson, and vandalism at Sher Pao Bridge. An Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore had sentenced both men to 10 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the sentence of PTI leader Afzal Azeem Pahat in the Sher Pao Bridge riot case was suspended.

The Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore had also sentenced Afzal Azeem Pahat to 10 years in prison, but a two-member bench headed by Justice Shahbaz Rizvi granted relief on his appeal seeking suspension of sentence.