Petrol, Diesel Prices to increase in Pakistan from September 1 amid global Oil Hike

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis may face another increase in fuel prices as global crude oil continues to rise. In last fortnight, Brent crude jumped from $65.85 to $67.47 per barrel, while US crude rose from $61.98 to $63.62 per barrel.

Sources familiar with development claimed that petrol and diesel prices will see a meagre surge from September 1. The last petrol and diesel price revision came on August 16, setting super petrol at Rs264.61 per litre and diesel at Rs272.99 per litre. Rising import costs and currency fluctuations had driven that hike.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is also scheduled to submit its next pricing recommendations to the government on August 31. Any further increases in global oil rates could translate into higher fuel costs for consumers.