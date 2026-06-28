Geo News Licence suspended for 15 Days over Muharram transmission

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended broadcasting licence of Geo News for 15 days with immediate effect over the airing of a special Muharram transmission that the authority says contained “sensitive religious visualization.”

The suspension follows broadcast of “Safar-e-Ishq,” a programme aired during the channel’s special coverage of 10th Muharram. According to PEMRA, the visual representation shown during the transmission was capable of hurting religious sentiments, undermining religious harmony, and posing a risk to public peace and law and order.

In its order, the regulator said its Monitoring Wing reported that the programme crossed regulatory boundaries due to the religious, cultural and social sensitivities associated with the content. PEMRA maintained that broadcasters are expected to exercise heightened editorial caution while airing religious material, particularly during sacred occasions such as Muharram.

The authority held that Geo News failed to uphold its obligations under the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, the PEMRA Rules 2009, the Television Broadcast Station Operations Regulations 2012, the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015, as well as PEMRA’s directive issued on 15 June 2026 regarding the observance of the sanctity of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Invoking its powers under Section 30 of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, the Authority Committee ordered the immediate suspension of Geo News’ licence for 15 days. The order directs that the channel’s transmission remain suspended across satellite services and all distribution platforms during the period, while cable operators and distribution service providers have been instructed to implement the decision without delay.

The News Channel has been ordered to conduct an internal inquiry into the editorial, monitoring and compliance failures that led to the controversial broadcast. The channel must submit the findings of its investigation, along with details of corrective and preventive measures, before the Council of Complaints during the proceedings.

Geo News Apology

جیو نیوز نے دس محرم پر چلائی جانے والی ڈاکومینٹری سفرِ عشق میں شامل مواد پر غلطی تسلیم کرتے ہوئے معذرت کرلی اور معافی بھی مانگی لیکن اس کے باوجود پندرہ دن کے لئے لائسنس کینسل اور نشریات معطل۔ pic.twitter.com/wTyqCnzuGL — Dr Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) June 27, 2026

PEMRA further directed its relevant wings and regional offices to ensure strict implementation of the suspension order. The authority clarified that the action is without prejudice to any further legal or regulatory proceedings that may follow and does not affect the rights or legal remedies available to the broadcaster under the applicable legal framework.

The action remains one of the most stern enforcement moves taken against leading Pakistani news broadcaster in recent years, placing it under heightened regulatory scrutiny as the Council of Complaints prepares to examine the matter further.